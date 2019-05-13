Insider Buying: Stepan (SCL) CFO Purchases 250 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.23 per share, for a total transaction of $22,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,522. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Luis Rojo acquired 250 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,392.50.

On Friday, March 15th, Luis Rojo acquired 200 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Luis Rojo acquired 200 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.87 per share, for a total transaction of $18,174.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Luis Rojo acquired 100 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,017.00.

NYSE SCL opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.27. Stepan has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.57 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stepan by 9.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stepan by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,841,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

