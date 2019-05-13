Insider Buying: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Director Purchases $91,900.00 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,770,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,494,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,770,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,494,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,236,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,815,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,342,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,015,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,397,000 after purchasing an additional 337,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

