Insider Buying: MGM Resorts International (MGM) Director Acquires $20,320,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Paul J. Salem purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $20,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

