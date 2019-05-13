Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Director Purchases 840 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $14,347.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $113,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $838.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.90. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 55,011.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/insider-buying-lakeland-bancorp-inc-lbai-director-purchases-840-shares-of-stock.html.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.