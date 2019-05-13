Insider Buying: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Director Eric M. Rychel purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,996.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CLF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,600,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864,165. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 51.54% and a return on equity of 786.91%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

