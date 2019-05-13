ING Groep (INGA) Given a €13.10 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €13.10 ($15.23) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.10 ($16.40) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.69 ($15.92).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

