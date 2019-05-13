InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) Stake Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183,015 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in InfraREIT were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in InfraREIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,989,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,676,000 after purchasing an additional 461,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InfraREIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,676,000 after purchasing an additional 461,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in InfraREIT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after purchasing an additional 104,293 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in InfraREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,802,000. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in InfraREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,613,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InfraREIT alerts:

InfraREIT stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. InfraREIT Inc has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. InfraREIT had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InfraREIT Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) Stake Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/infrareit-inc-hifr-stake-boosted-by-gabelli-funds-llc.html.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR).

Receive News & Ratings for InfraREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.