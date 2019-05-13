InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in InfraREIT were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in InfraREIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InfraREIT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InfraREIT by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InfraREIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,676,000 after buying an additional 461,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in InfraREIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,989,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,676,000 after buying an additional 461,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

InfraREIT stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. InfraREIT Inc has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. InfraREIT had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that InfraREIT Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

