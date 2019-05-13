Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.43.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.05.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

