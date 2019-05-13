Independent Research Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Jenoptik (JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.43 ($36.54).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €30.20 ($35.12) on Monday. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a fifty-two week high of €39.54 ($45.98). The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

