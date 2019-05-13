Incodium Tops 1-Day Volume of $285.00 (INCO)

Incodium (CURRENCY:INCO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Incodium has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Incodium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. Incodium has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $285.00 worth of Incodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Incodium Token Profile

Incodium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,920,293,789 tokens. Incodium’s official message board is medium.com/@incodiummate . Incodium’s official Twitter account is @Incodium_Daniel . The official website for Incodium is incodium.io

Buying and Selling Incodium

Incodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

