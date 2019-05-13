Impleum Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Impleum coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Impleum has a market cap of $99,570.00 and $491.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00308074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00776818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00125757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.92 or 0.07493926 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 4,998,326 coins and its circulating supply is 4,790,374 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.