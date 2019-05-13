Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Illumina were worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Illumina by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 101,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.66, for a total value of $969,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 358,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,403,090.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.51, for a total transaction of $949,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,113,802.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock worth $13,073,922. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.58.

ILMN traded down $12.75 on Monday, reaching $303.06. The company had a trading volume of 393,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,858. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.61 and a fifty-two week high of $372.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

