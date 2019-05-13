iExec RLC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.63 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $57.25 million and $3.63 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00009288 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC and Bittrex. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00304291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00770404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00128617 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000866 BTC.

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

