Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IDRA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.82.

IDRA opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,045.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

