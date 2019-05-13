i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) Receives $24.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $635.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 63,774 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

