Husky Energy (HSE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.10

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.10 and last traded at C$13.14, with a volume of 618247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. GMP Securities lifted their price objective on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Husky Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Husky Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Husky Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post 1.28999999173077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert John Peabody bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.14 per share, with a total value of C$45,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,413 shares in the company, valued at C$2,169,259.82.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

