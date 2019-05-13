Humana Inc (HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to post $15.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.97 billion and the lowest is $15.87 billion. Humana reported sales of $14.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $63.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.66 billion to $63.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.36 billion to $70.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on Humana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total transaction of $2,542,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $4,757,470.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,118,000 after purchasing an additional 361,263 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 726,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,468,000 after purchasing an additional 252,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 130.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,712,000 after purchasing an additional 208,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,190,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,242,553,000 after purchasing an additional 186,997 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $244.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $355.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

