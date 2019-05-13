HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.53.

HUBS stock opened at $181.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.01. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $186.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.47 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $4,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,286,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $181,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,763 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,416 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

