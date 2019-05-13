Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $247.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,530 shares of company stock worth $93,705,711. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $247.43 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $257.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

