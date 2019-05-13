Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post sales of $223.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.20 million and the highest is $224.36 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $215.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $885.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $881.26 million to $894.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $908.26 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $920.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 1,174,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $15,219,912.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

