Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 137,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $4.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.04. 45,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,784. The company has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

