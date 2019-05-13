Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of HEP opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.