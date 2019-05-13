HL Financial Services LLC Trims Position in SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

HL Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 31.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $104.19 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.09. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $539,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,578.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $59,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,053,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $140.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

