HL Financial Services LLC Sells 468 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

HL Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 46.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 600.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 131,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.96 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other Ashland Global news, insider William J. Heitman sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $572,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $501,025.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $116,087.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,296. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/hl-financial-services-llc-sells-468-shares-of-ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash.html.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.