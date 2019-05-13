Helix TCS Inc (HLIX) Director Buys $10,980.00 in Stock

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Director Paul E. Hodges III acquired 6,000 shares of Helix TCS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $10,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HLIX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,925. Helix TCS Inc has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.30.

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

