Healthequity Inc (HQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $1,451,250. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Healthequity by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 87,736 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthequity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Healthequity by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 67,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthequity stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Healthequity had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

