Head-To-Head Survey: Retail Properties of America (RPAI) and Five Oaks Investment (OAKS)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Five Oaks Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $482.50 million 5.59 $77.64 million $1.03 12.27 Five Oaks Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than Five Oaks Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Retail Properties of America and Five Oaks Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 2 3 0 2.60 Five Oaks Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Given Retail Properties of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Properties of America is more favorable than Five Oaks Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Five Oaks Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Five Oaks Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Five Oaks Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Retail Properties of America pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Five Oaks Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 12.30% 3.30% 1.61% Five Oaks Investment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Retail Properties of America beats Five Oaks Investment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

About Five Oaks Investment

Five Oaks Investment Corp. focuses on investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. Five Oaks Investment Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.