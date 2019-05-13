Head-To-Head Contrast: Simlatus (SIML) vs. DRDGOLD (DRD)

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simlatus and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simlatus $20,000.00 4.20 -$4.39 million N/A N/A DRDGOLD $194.50 million 0.41 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Profitability

This table compares Simlatus and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simlatus N/A N/A -26,286.29% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simlatus and DRDGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Simlatus.

Risk and Volatility

Simlatus has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of -1.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Simlatus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Rosebank, South Africa.

