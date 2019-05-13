Head-To-Head Comparison: LICT (LICT) versus IDT (IDT)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get LICT alerts:

This table compares LICT and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 21.69% N/A N/A IDT 0.23% 24.45% 2.26%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LICT and IDT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of IDT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LICT and IDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $115.82 million 2.89 $25.59 million N/A N/A IDT $1.55 billion 0.13 $5.19 million N/A N/A

LICT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDT.

Dividends

IDT pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. LICT does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDT beats LICT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services. It operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 33,661 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC); 4,358 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,702 miles of copper cable; and 605 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services. The net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service segment provides voice over Internet protocol products and services under the net2phone brand name, including cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) services to enterprise customers primarily through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents, and managed service providers; session initiation protocol trunking services, which support inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX; and cable telephony services. The company is also involved in the provision of offers local/long distance residential phone services under the brand name IDT America. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.