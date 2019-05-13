HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $2.86 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 270,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.34% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.