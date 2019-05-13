Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Vonovia (VNA) a €55.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.10 ($59.42) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.60 ($62.33) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.27 ($58.45).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA opened at €48.00 ($55.81) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 1 year high of €48.14 ($55.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.