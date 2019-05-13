Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Metlife Inc (MET) Stock

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 35.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 766,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 201,123 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 248,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Metlife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $912,503.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.76.
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
