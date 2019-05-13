Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,991 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 684.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.46. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, Director Ben W. Perks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $112,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,891.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,176 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

