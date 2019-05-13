Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HNR1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. HSBC set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €118.76 ($138.09).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €128.80 ($149.77) on Thursday. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.