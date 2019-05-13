Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) Insider Jeffrey Eckel Purchases 985 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $26,417.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HASI stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a current ratio of 29.45. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

