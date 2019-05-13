Guggenheim Downgrades Shopify (SHOP) to Neutral

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $258.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.31 and a beta of 1.57. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $266.72.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.11 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $849,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Shopify by 246.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 282,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Shopify by 116.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Shopify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

