Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GGM opened at $20.70 on Monday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

In related news, insider B. Scott Minerd sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $124,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

