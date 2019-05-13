GTT Communications Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GTT Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of GTT opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.50. GTT Communications has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $52.85.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $454.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.79 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.

In related news, insider Richard Calder sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $35,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Sicoli sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $61,681.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $986,980. 23.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bislett Management LLC lifted its position in GTT Communications by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in GTT Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 302,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in GTT Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in GTT Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,763,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

