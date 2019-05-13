Green Dot (GDOT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Green Dot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Green Dot to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $340.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 23,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,377,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $946,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,605.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,670,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,665,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,872,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,379,000 after buying an additional 297,348 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,008,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 959,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,224,000 after purchasing an additional 77,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

