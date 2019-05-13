Green Dot (GDOT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Green Dot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Green Dot to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.71.
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 23,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,377,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $946,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,605.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,670,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,665,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,872,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,379,000 after buying an additional 297,348 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,008,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 959,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,224,000 after purchasing an additional 77,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
