Great Elm Capital (GECC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $90.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on GECC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $165,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 776,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,373. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

