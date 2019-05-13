GravityCoin Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $478,580.00 and approximately $2,558.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00303742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00768090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00126664 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,031,792 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

