Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Receives $29.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

GOSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 6,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell J. Cox acquired 7,200 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $236,000 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,934. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -0.90. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.