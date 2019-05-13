Gopher Protocol (GOPH) & Pharma Bio Serv (PBSV) Head to Head Comparison

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Pharma Bio Serv pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Gopher Protocol does not pay a dividend. Pharma Bio Serv pays out -160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Pharma Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -100.39% -377.91% -197.18% Pharma Bio Serv 23.60% 8.63% 6.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Pharma Bio Serv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.54 -$51.77 million N/A N/A Pharma Bio Serv $17.80 million 1.42 $1.27 million ($0.05) -21.60

Pharma Bio Serv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gopher Protocol and Pharma Bio Serv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pharma Bio Serv beats Gopher Protocol on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Pharma Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

