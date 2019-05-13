Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Position Raised by Hammer Asset Management LLC

Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, Director Werner Geissler acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $932,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GT opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

