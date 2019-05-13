Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $206.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $183.00.

JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.83.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.98. 1,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,871. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.79 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 340.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

