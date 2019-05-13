Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Goldcorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Goldcorp by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,807,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,785,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,031,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Goldcorp by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,788,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldcorp by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,305,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,823 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GG. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Goldcorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Shares of NYSE GG remained flat at $$11.19 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,505,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,772,451. Goldcorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 136.84%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.36 million. Research analysts expect that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

