Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 312 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after buying an additional 69,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $348,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,750,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,067,000 after acquiring an additional 260,521 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,976,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 312 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/goelzer-investment-management-inc-sells-312-shares-of-kar-auction-services-inc-kar.html.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.