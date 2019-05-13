Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) PT Raised to $89.00 at Oppenheimer

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.38.

GBT opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.10. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,329,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,921,000 after acquiring an additional 521,563 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,425,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,726,000 after buying an additional 276,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,276,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,379,000 after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,202,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,693,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,693,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

