Getty Realty (GTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.59. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 97.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 206.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

